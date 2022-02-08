Flawed govt policies have paralysed economy: Fazl

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Pakistan Democratic Movement head and chief of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) Maulana Fazlur Rahman on Monday said that the flawed policies of "incompetent" rulers had paralysed the economy.

Addressing a big public meeting at the GPO Chowk here, he said that they were fighting the war country’s survival. the economies of Bangladesh and war-weary Afghanistan were better than that of Pakistan. Aalmi Majlis Tahaffuz Khatm-e-Nubuwwat member Maulana Allah Wasaya, Maulana Ubaidur Rahman and others also addressed the meeting.

Maulana Fazlur Rahman said that the "incapable" rulers had nothing tangible for the welfare of people during the last three years. He urged the people to vote for the honest and fair candidates in the upcoming local government elections so they could serve the masses in a true sense.

The JUIF chief said that casting vote for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidates would mean further ruining the country and the nation because of the immature policies of rulers. He said that LG elections were scheduled in two phases to steal the mandate of other political parties but any such move would be resisted tooth and nail.

The Maulana said that hike in prices of food items, medicines and inflation was the country’s real issues but despite taking huge loans from international financial institutions during the last three years, the government had no policy to steer the country out of the prevailing economic crisis.

He said the poor people and youths were compelled to commit suicide due to the price-hike of daily use commodities and joblessness in the country. “This is not a government but a mafia imposed to destroy every sector of the country and loot the masses,” the JUIF chief said, adding that the “incompetent” rulers had increased the prices of ghee and cooking oil, flour, sugar, medicines, electricity, petroleum and gas manifold.

He said the incumbent government had mortgaged the country’s economy and banks with the IMF and World Bank through hasty legislation. The Maulana said that he had got approved a number of projects in the past, including Mufti Mahmood Gomal University, Mufti Mahmood Hospital, Civil Hospital upgrading, Gomal Zam, Tank Zam, agriculture university and others.