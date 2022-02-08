Mafia occupy 1,379 acres forest land in Rawalpindi for decades

Rawalpindi:A plan is being prepared in coordination with the provincial government to recover illegally occupied forest land in Rawalpindi and utilise it for Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Programme.

According to the details, the provincial government is facing legal hurdles in recovery of forest land that has been illegally occupied by private housing societies and builders over the last many years.

A report by Survey of Pakistan showed that 750 acres out of total 2,200 acres of Takht Pari forest land has been illegally occupied and it is yet to be recovered by the provincial government.

The Supreme Court in May 2018 declared that Rukh Takht Pari located six kilometres from Rawalpindi city near G.T. Road encompassed 2,210 acres instead of 1,741 acres.

The Punjab District Gazetteer Volume XXVIII, published in 1907, working plan of scrub forest of Rawalpindi West Forest Division for the period 1933-34 to 1952-53, revised working plan of 1959-60 to 1963-64, 1966-67 to 1975-76 and working plan of 1988-89 to 2019-2020 also proved that the total area of Takht Pari forest is 2,210 acres.

Similarly, 629 acres out of total 1,089 acres of Loi Bher Wildlife Park has been illegally occupied and this issue is yet to be resolved due to various reasons.

This wildlife park was established in 1992, along the Islamabad Expressway. It housed forest areas, a park and a lake, and was set up for the conservation of biological diversity and endangered wildlife.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam has reiterated that the government would put in all-out efforts to recover forest land illegally occupied anywhere and would utilize it to enhance forest cover in the country.