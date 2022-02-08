Premature rust attack may worsen Punjab wheat woes

LAHORE: Early occurrence of Brown Leaf and Yellow Stripe Rust has set off alarms as it may spread to threatening levels in the prevalent weather, which is conducive to these fungi, according to an advisory issued by the Punjab Agriculture Department.

“With less than anticipated area under cultivation, mainly due to better economic value of competing crops, shortage and exorbitant rates of fertiliser, high cost of inputs, potential attack of rust and prediction of inclement weather during maturity stage, the prospects of wheat crop this season are not much bright,” said an official.

Giving a pessimistic view of the crop, he said the crop size might also be lower than the last year in the province, if the negative factors continued to affect productivity.

According to Rust Alert issued on February 02, 2022, Yellow Stripe Rust and Brown Leaf Rust are the most destructive and widespread types of fungi that usually strike early in the growth season of wheat crop when temperature ranges between 10 to 20 C; but their occurrence peaks at 23 C, accompanied with high humidity and rainfall. Rust can pose a significant threat to the yield and quality of wheat grain.

With the capacity to spread fast by dispersal of airborne spores and inflict widespread damage to standing crop, rusts can attack even previously resistant varieties under optimal weather conditions as being witnessed nowadays in the Southern Punjab.

Early occurrence of Brown Leaf and Yellow Stripe Rust has been observed by agriculture department in last week of January at some locations in Southern Punjab. Weather situation in February is highly conducive to its alarming spread from infected to healthy wheat crop. Therefore, maximum vigilance is needed to save each grain of the crop through correct management of rust through pest scouting and containment in specific area through localised treatment, it is urged.

The most affected districts include DG Khan, Rajanpur, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalpur and RY Khan, while attack of rust has been observed on wheat verities of Anaj-2017, Abdul Sattar 2002, Fakhr-e-Bhakhar, Faisalabad-2008, Akbar-2019, TD-1, and Shafaq-2006.

Regarding urea shortage, it is noted that wheat crop has entered into a critical situation where extraordinary management will bring a desired per acre production. This year, massive subsidy has also been provided on certified seeds, phosphatic, and potassic fertilisers, herbicides, and rusticides, in addition to vigorous pursuance for availability of vital inputs and dissemination of technologies. However, age and condition of the crop, current rainy spells and ensuing advisories for February and April/May heavy spells also warrant correct planning of wheat crop. Therefore, farmers are advised to keep weather advisory in mind, while taking care of crop accordingly.

Rise in temperature is expected in next few weeks and more succulence will attract rust and aphids and later on lodging, according to the situation of the crop. Therefore, final dose of nitrogen shall be completed in up to 60 days of crop sowing in normal soils. Nevertheless, crops where urea has not been applied so far, showing pale color or sandy/brackish soils, water stress, poor and other such conditions where nitrogen is still needed it can be applied after visual inspection. Foliar application at the late-tillering and late jointing stages is advised, if the crop is showing nitrogen deficiency.

Farmers have particularly been asked to keep an eye on the rust attack on wheat crop. In Brown Rust attack, first elliptical spots appear on the leaves and stems, initially brown in color, and they later turn black and became larger in size.

It first appears in the form of fragments in the field and then spreads throughout. Farmers should regularly inspect their crops and as soon as the infestation appears, spray the appropriate fungicides with the advice of the agriculture department officials so that the disease does not spread further.