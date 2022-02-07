 
Monday February 07, 2022
Suicide bomber killed in Tank: ISPR

The operation is continuing to eliminate terrorist abettors and accomplices, said ISPR

By APP
February 07, 2022
RAWALPINDI: The security forces on Sunday killed a suicide bomber during an Intelligence Based Operation conducted near Dial road, Tank, on confirmed intelligence reports of presence of TTP terrorists. The operation is continuing to eliminate terrorist abettors and accomplices, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

