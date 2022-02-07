New threat

With the sudden increase in terrorist attacks across the country, especially against the police and the FC, one can only speculate what must be done in order to ensure peace in the country. Cities too are not safe, as the recent bomb blast in Lahore and the killing of policemen in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would suggest.

Pakistan has already sacrificed a lot since terrorism took root in the country. Failure to contain this new wave of terrorism will be bad for both our image and our economy. The government must prepare a contingency plan and protect sensitive areas to any such incidents in the future.

Amir Hamza

Rawalpindi