Two terrorists killed in Datta Khel operation

RAWALPINDI: Security forces Saturday conducted an Intelligence- Based Operation (IBO) on reported presence of terrorists in Datta Khel, North Waziristan district and killed two terrorists in the operation.
One of the terrorists killed was identified as Asmatullah alias Hafiz while identification of the second terrorist was in progress, said an Inter- Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.
The security forces had killed the two terrorists during intense exchange of fire, it said.
In the IBO, huge cache of weapons and ammunition was also recovered from the killed terrorists including sub-machine guns, hand grenades and large quantity of multiple calibre rounds.
It added that the killed terrorists were involved in terrorist activities against security forces, target killing and kidnapping for ransom.
