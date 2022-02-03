DUBAI: Gilgit-Baltistan Minister Kazim Maisam has aimed to earn around $20 billion through the agri-exports of the region and tourism after the Skardu international airport becomes fully operational.

The minister was talking to the media at the Pakistan pavilion in Dubai Expo 2020. The Pakistan pavilion at the Dubai Expo 2020 kicked off the activities with focus on Gilgit-Baltistan region of the country. Kazim Maisam and Ambassador of Pakistan to the UAE Afzal Mahmood inaugurated the promotional month of the region.

Talking to The News, Kazim Maisam said that, given the region’s exceptional beauty, Pakistan can earn around $20 billion from the tourism of the region and agri-exports of the area. Pakistan pavilion arranged a gathering for the celebration of the start of Gilgit-Baltistan’s month at the multi-purpose hall of the pavilion.

Gilgit-Baltistan Minister Kazim Maisam called on international business community to invest in the tourism and agriculture sectors in the region. He lauded the government to make the Skardu airport “international” and expressed a hope that international tourists will throng the region once the operations of the airport fully start.

All aspects of Gilgit-Baltistan, from culture to business opportunities, are now being showcased throughout February at Dubai Expo 2020. The pavilion had dedicated a month to each of Pakistan’s four provinces and two regions throughout the six-month Expo 2020. The last four months focused on all Pakistan’s provinces.

Kazim Maisam invited Arab tourists to visit Gilgit-Baltistan and spend their summer in Gilgit. He said that they can, even in the month of June, enjoy the snow-covered region, he further added, that the coldest desert in the world is ready to welcome tourists in Gilgit.

Gilgit-Baltistan Media Manager Imran Khan at the Pakistan Pavilion mentioned that the promotion of Gilgit-Baltistan has been going on through Pakistan Pavilion for the last four months as the gigantic screens installed in the pavilion have already attracted international tourists in Dubai. According to the organizers, traditional music and dance of the region will be presented in the month of Gilgit-Baltistan and new investment plans in Gilgit will also be showcased to international businessmen in Dubai Expo 2020.