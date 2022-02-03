Man kills mother in Shahdadkot

SUKKUR: A man killed his mother in Qambar-Shahdadkot district on Wednesday for not allowing him to hold love-marriage. Reports said the man, identified as Tariq Hussain, s/o Shabbir Khaskheli, shot his mother Naba dead at a village Raza Muhammad Brohi near Kubo Saeed Khan in Qambar-Shahdadkot district, when she refused to allow him love-marriage. The police said the accused after killing his mother managed to escape from the scene. The body was shifted to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities.