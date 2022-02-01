Fazl’s long march to fail: Sh Rashid

RAWALPINDI: Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid on Monday said Prime Minister Imran Khan had never talked about imposing an emergency or the presidential system during cabinet meetings.

Sheikh Rashid said nothing would happen in sit-in and long march adding that Maulana Fazlur Rehman was more eager to come as other parties were well aware about the intensity of the circumstances.

He said, “Maulana will arrive at evening time what will be the weather conditions, coronaviurs situation and what will be the circumstances so far two months are remaining adding that the long march of Maulana Fazlur Rehman will fail.”

He said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari should come on February 27 when the weather conditions would be clear. He said that one-and-a-half year of the government is remaining and time passes very speedily when one is in government. He said that the salaries of the government employees should be increased.

While talking to media persons in Rawalpindi after visiting the under construction Mother and Child Hospital Sheikh Rashid also expressed ignorance about a potential reshuffle in the federal cabinet saying no one approached him regarding a change in his portfolio. However Rashid said he has not been approached as of yet and if someone does approach him, he will give his own suggestions on the matter.

Speaking about the International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout package Sheikh Rashid said Pakistan was not fond of going to the IMF. “We have sought a bailout from the IMF 23 times to revive our economy,” he added.

Referring to the passage of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Amendment Bill, the minister said in over three years not a single government resolution was defeated in the Senate despite the opposition’s majority.

The opposition has failed miserably he said adding that their potential no trust move against the premier would not succeed either. He said that the opposition should aware that its 14 or 15 members are supporting Imran Khan.

Speaking about terror incidents he said terrorism has increased across Pakistan particularly in Balochistan. The military along with the people of Pakistan will end this wave of terrorism, he added.

The minister also said the government will mark the Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5 with countrywide rallies. About the US-China rivalry he said Pakistan wants ties with both countries. “China is Pakistan’s all weather friend while the US is a global power,” he added. “China doesn’t have an issue with Pakistan going to the IMF, Rashid said adding that Beijing understood Pakistan’s economic conditions.

Sheikh Rashid said the armed forces backed by the whole nation will confront the menace of terrorism. He said our security forces have rendered immense sacrifices to eliminate the terrorists.

Responding to a question about upcoming local government elections, the interior minister said the PTI will fully participate in them but success is in the hands of Almighty Allah.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will soon perform the groundbreaking of Nullah Leh project in Rawalpindi. Regarding Afghanistan the Interior Minister said the world community should come forward for economic assistance of the Afghan people.