Modern health centres being set up across Punjab: Yasmin

LAHORE:Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid announced here on Monday that Nishtar Institute of Ophthalmology and Allied Vision Sciences at DHQ Multan will facilitate patients of South Punjab.

The Health Minister reviewed progress on the setting up of the Nishtar Institute of Ophthalmology and Allied Vision sciences at DHQ Multan in a meeting at the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department on Monday.

Secretary Health South Punjab Nadir Chattha whereas Special Secretary Ajmal Bhatti, Special Secretary Dr Asif Tufail, Vice Chancellor Nishtar Medical University and other officials joined via video link were present in the meeting. Special Secretary Development Dr Asif Tufail apprised the Minister of latest developments. The Health Minister said new state of the art centers are being developed across Punjab. The Institute shall be a great gift for South Punjab from Prime Minister Imran Khan. Never in history facilities at such scale have been developed in the province. Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat card is a great gift for the nation from Prime Minister Imran Khan.”

“We need an exclusive Ophthalmology Institute for South Punjab. The purpose behind setting up of Nishtar Institute of Ophthalmology and Allied Vision Sciences is to facilitate patients of south Punjab. Beds will be reserved at DHQ Multan for the Institute. All services and facilities related to ophthalmology will be provided at Nishtar Institute of Ophthalmology and Allied Vision Sciences”. Meanwhile, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said here on Monday that four different units are being set up in the Ganga Ram Mother and Child Block.

Chairing an important meeting at the Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department on Monday, the Health Minister said that units are being set up on technical advice from the steering committee.

Special Secretary Dr Asif Tufail, Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University Dr Amir Zaman Khan, Members of Ganga Ram Mother and Child Block Steering Committee, MD Children Hospital Dr M Salim, MS Ganga Ram Hospital Dr Athar, Prof Dr Noureen Akmal, Prof Dr Naveed, Shaikh Ejaz and officials of the C&W. Members of the Steering Committee included Prof Dr Ayesha, DrNaeem Majeed, Prof Dr Irfan and Dr Imran Waheed were present in the meeting. The Steering Committee shared technical suggestions on the Ganga Ram Mother and Child Block.

The Health Minister said, “Different units are being set up on proposals from the Steering Committee. The Mother and Child Block shall be completed within deadline and will be opened for public very soon. Four different units are being set up and required facilities for both Mother and Child will be provided under one roof. This block will help us save thousands of mothers and children.