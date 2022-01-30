This is to draw the attention of the relevant authorities to the serious problem of gas loadshedding faced by residents of Islamabad. Gas is used in heaters, geezers, stoves, etc. For several days now, the pressure of the gas being supplied has been too low to use.

It is the responsibility of the government to provide people with the necessary amount of gas as they are paying bills regularly. Buying gas cylinders can’t fulfil people’s requirements because they are expensive and unsafe.

Mona Nawaz

Islamabad