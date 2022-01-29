Seminar on ‘India: fake union, enforced empire’

LAHORE:Punjab University’s Centre for South Asian Studies (CSAS) organised a seminar on ‘India: The Fake Union and Enforced Empire’.

According to a press release, Chairman Pakistan National Reform Movement Brig (r) Nadir Mir was the guest speaker while Director CSAS Prof Dr Umbreen Javaid, faculty members and MPhil/PhD scholars were present. In his lecture, Brig (r) Nadir Mir said that India was a union of various states. He said that Pakistan and India came into being with unfair partition. Since then, he said, India forcefully annexed the states of Kashmir and Junagadh. He said that due to atrocities against Muslims and other religious groups, the minorities feel insecure, segregated and persecuted in India. He said India was keeping an artificial and enforced unity and the revocation of Article 370 and scrapping the special status of Kashmir revealed the same aspiration. He said that the BJP-led Hindutva ideology was employed to tyrannize and oppress the people of Kashmir that exposed the real face of Indian democracy and constitutional secularism.

Rising discontent among Indian ethnic and religious minorities, extreme polarisation and several booming separatist movements proves that India was destined to break apart soon, he further added.

HONOURED: Punjab govt has conferred a medal to an overseas Pakistani businessman Ziaullah Sukhera from Malawi in recognition of his meritorious services to the country and Pakistani community. Ziaullah is a renowned businessman and social worker based in Malawi for many decades, says a spokesman for Overseas Pakistanis Foundation Punjab on Friday. Ziaullah Sukhera has expressed gratitude to Punjab CM Usman Buzdar for his efforts for facilitating overseas Pakistanis in their professional affairs and problems. He also congratulated VC OPF Tariq Mehmood ul Hassan for his appointment as Special Assistant to Prime Minister for MOPHRD, and praised his efforts for doing record work for overseas Pakistanis in just four months resolving over 1500 cases. He requested the govt to establish an embassy in Malawi and start direct flights from Pakistan to facilitate over 15 thousand Pakistanis residing in Malawi. There is a potential of over a billion-dollar export from Pakistan to Malawi if govt facilitates the trade, he added.