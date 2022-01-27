Pedestrian bridges or shortcuts for bike riders?

Ashar Hussain felt safe enough using the pedestrian bridge at Dhok Kala Khan on Islamabad Expressway. Suddenly, another pedestrian who had seen the danger shoved him out of the way, a motorcycle was right on his heels. It was a near miss.

“Pedestrian bridges are common features now; their purpose is to take pedestrians safely from one side of the expressway to the other side. However, some Pindiites have found other uses for these bridges. Motorbikes, now commonly used in the city have turned the pedestrian bridges into an expressway,” says Burhan Ali.

“Before the motorbike incursion, pedestrians used to share these bridges with traders and beggars, but recent threats posed by reckless bike riders seem to have made these bridges a risky place for the pedestrian,” says Jarar Haider.

“Some of these bridges are not all staircases. They are constructed with a paved entrance and bike riders have turned exit — the ramp originally constructed to aid the mobility of the disabled members of the society into an access way. The pedestrian bridge near Ghouri Town is also one of such bridges,” says Zargul Ali.

Raena Batool’s experience with the bike rider occurred two weeks ago on the bridge when traffic build-up along the expressway caused some bike riders to take the pedestrian bridge overhead. The experience did not shock her as much as the confrontation she had with the bike rider for not moving out of the way on time.”

“The bike rider said he had been honking. “It was shocking because bike riders are not allowed on pedestrian bridges. He was accusing me when I should have accused him,” adds Raena.

Another pedestrian, Saael Abbas did not have a near miss but was also surprised the first time he saw a motorbike on the pedestrian bridge. “I was surprised because that was the first time that I would see a bike on a pedestrian bridge.