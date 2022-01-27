Terrorist killed in N Waziristan

RAWALPINDI: A terrorist was killed in an operation of security forces in North Waziristan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Wednesday. Security forces conducted an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) on reported presence of terrorists in Spinwam, North Waziristan district. During intense exchange of firing, terrorist Saddam was killed while weapon and ammunition was recovered. He was expert in IEDs planting and was involved in terrorist activities, target killings and kidnapping for ransom.