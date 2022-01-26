Slain journalist laid to rest

LAHORE: Funeral prayers for Lahore Press Club council member and crime reporter Hasnain Shah was offered in front of Lahore Press Club here on Tuesday.

Journalists, government, political and social figures, police officers and people from all walks of life attended the funeral prayers. Hasnain Shah, who was shot dead by unidentified motorcyclists near Lahore Press Club two days ago, was buried in Bibi Pakdaman cemetery in the presence of hundreds of mourners.

The governing body of Lahore Press Club termed the incident a great tragedy for the journalist community. Meanwhile, investigation is under way with the help of CCTV footage of the blind murder of Hasnain Shah. Police expanded the scope of investigation with the help of CCTV footage while the number plate of the motorcycle used by the shooters turned out to be fake. Footage showed that the shooters went to Brandreth Road after killing Hasnain Shah. Police said the police arrested four motorcyclists. In addition, recordings are being taken from more CCTV cameras, after which the siege around the killers will be further tightened.