Punjab claims Sindh massively under-reporting water inflows

LAHORE: Punjab has asked the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) to look into exceptional water losses being reported as a result of what a senior official call under-reporting of inflows by Sindh province.

Against the 10 percent Rabi water conveyance losses defined by IRSA for Indus Zone between Sindh and Punjab barrages, Sindh Irrigation Department claimed to have measured as high as 60 percent losses at Guddu Barrage if compared with outflows from Taunsa and Panjnad Barrages upstream. Sindh has indulged in the practice of under-reporting water inflows to the tune of 60 percent against 10 percent conveyance losses determined by IRSA in Indus Zone for Rabi Season between Taunsa plus Panjnad and Guddu. Similarly, the Sindh Irrigation Department misreporting Indus water flows by 40 percent between Sukkur and Kotri barrages.

According to a letter written by Director Water Regulation, Punjab Irrigation Department to Chief Engineer, IRSA on January 24, 2022 titled “Exceptional Losses in Sindh Reaches”, it has been alleged that contrary to 10 percent losses estimated by IRSA, the prime water regulatory body, exceptional losses are being observed between Taunsa + Punjnad to Guddu as well as Sukkur to Kotri.

Keeping in view these exceptionally high reported losses, it is stated, IRSA should immediately take steps for assessing the loss of water with a view to saving the water rights of other provinces. Punjab demanded immediate deployment of IRSA teams at these sites for actual discharge observation/measurement. Moreover, Punjab asked for considering losses in the Indus zone as zero, until the actual discharge measurement is not being done. Furthermore, Punjab stressed that the extra reported losses other than permissible losses should be accounted for in the respective provincial water account.

Punjab was of the view that IRSA should expedite the discharge observation/measurement with the International Water Management Institute (IWMI) so that rights of other provinces are protected by controlling the unaccounted for water losses. Referring to water losses being claimed by Sindh Irrigation Department, an expert observed, conveyance losses used to be on the lower side during Rabi or winter season due to less seepage and evaporation. He added that apart from the winter season, two back-to-back spells of rains have made soil mostly saturated, leaving very little room for conveyance losses.

The demand for water in Indus Basin system has been on the lower side for the last couple of weeks, prompting Punjab to extend annual canal closure by two weeks. Sindh is also observing canal closure and thus demand for irrigation purposes has been at the lowest ebb. In such a situation, it is hard to digest as high as 60 percent system water losses from January 03, to January 20, 2022.

He continued to say that water outflows from Taunsa and Panjnad in Punjab had been measured at over one lakh cusecs for three consecutive days (Jan 14-16) and at around 50,000 cusecs during Jan 11-20. However, Sindh grossly reported it downward at a maximum of 41,400, and that too for merely one day at Guddu Barrage on Indus River. Water flow data and its reconciliation tell a completely different story as far as river inflows and share of provinces are concerned, he said and adding IRSA should probe this issue so equitable distribution of water among the federating units could be ensured.