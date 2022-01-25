PM, UAE crown prince hold telephonic contact

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday expressed Pakistan’s desire to work with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for further strengthening of bilateral ties, enhancing cooperation on the multilateral forums and continuing close coordination on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

He expressed this during a telephonic conversation with Mohamed Bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces. The Crown Prince strongly condemned the January 20 terrorist attack in Lahore, which claimed three lives and left several injured.

He also offered the deepest condolences to the families of all the victims andprayed for speedy recovery of the injured. The Crown Prince expressed solidarity with the leadership, government and people of Pakistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan thanked the Crown Prince for his condolences and strong expression of support. Reaffirming Pakistan’s firm resolve to fight terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, he said that the perpetrators of terrorist attacks will be brought to justice.

Frequent and cordial interaction between the leaderships of the two countries is a hallmark of fraternal ties between Pakistan and the UAE, the PM Office said.

Meanwhile, Chairman Kashmir Committee Shehryar Afridi called on Prime Minister Imran Khan along with Defense Minister Pervez Khattak and Minister for Science and Technology Syed Shibli Faraz.

The meeting was also attended by PTI Tehsil Chairman Gumbat, Kohat Sajid Iqbal. During the meeting, the issues related to the party’s organisation and development projects in Kohat district were discussed.

The PM directed the elected public representatives to not only intensify their liaison campaign with the people but also improve coordination with the district administration for the immediate resolution of their problems.

On the occasion, independently elected Tehsil chairman Lachi, Kohat Muhammad Ehsan and independent candidate for Kohat city mayor Shafiullah announced to join the PTI. The new entrants expressed full confidence in the leadership of the prime minister.