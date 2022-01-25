Punjab extends ban on transfers

LAHORE: The Punjab government has extended ban on officers’ transfers and postings for further three months and in this regard issued a notification here Monday.
According to the notification, ban on transfers and postings of all officers from BS-17 to BS-22 has been extended for further three months. However, necessary transfers and postings would be made with the approval of chief minister.
