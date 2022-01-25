‘Opp in a state of standstill’

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Chief Minister and the Punjab government's spokesperson Hasaan Khawar has said that the narrative of the Opposition has left far behind and Imran Khan's political journey has flourished manifold.

The journey of the opposition, which started with the politics of resistance, has now come to a standstill after begging for reconciliation. Hasaan Khawar said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had won the hearts of the nation. The PM has revealed to the nation the reality of the country's economy and the corrupt gang, and that has what perturbed PMLN. The captain's statement regarding the formation of the next government has shaken the camp of “corrupt” opposition, he said. He said as compared to the PMLN mafia's 30-year rule, PTI had taken steps to strengthen the country's foundations in just three and a half years. Hasaan Khawar said that development and prosperity was becoming the destiny of the country and the nation. N-League's poisonous propaganda and lies have turned upon themselves. Hasaan Khawar said that the N-League mafia was slowly coming to an end. Maryam should know that the nation stands with only those who stand with the nation and whose life and death is with the nation.