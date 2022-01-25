Pakistan not allotted hosting rights of Asian Junior ‘22, ‘23

KARACHI: Asian Squash Federation did not allot Pakistan the hosting rights of Asian Junior Individual Championship 2022 and 2023.

It has been learnt that Pakistan Squash Federation filed bids with ASF for hosting the said championships as the country recently hosted Asian Senior championship. During the last Annual General Meeting of PSF, the general council was informed that PSF had filed bids for hosting AJIC 2022 as well as 2023 and that the decision would be taken by ASF in its AGM in September 2021.

But ASF did not allot those events to Pakistan, according to the latest calendar of ASF updated on January 17. The calendar shows that the 29th Asian Junior Individual Championship will be hosted by Thailand in June or July this year.

The 30th edition of the championship will be hosted by China in June or July in 2023. It is pertinent to mention here that the 27th edition (2020) and 28th edition (2021) of the said championship were cancelled due to the pandemic. Out of 28 editions, Pakistan hosted only two: in 1987 (Karachi) and in 2003 (Islamabad). Pakistan hosted Asian Individual Championship in December in Islamabad.