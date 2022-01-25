Mondelz hires new MD

KARACHI: Mondelez Pakistan appointed Sami Wahid as its new managing director (MD) effective January, 2022, a statement said on Monday.

According to the company, Wahid will be responsible for the overall business strategy and commercial offerings. In the snack and beverage industry, he possesses over 17 years of experience in the field of marketing, sales, and strategy.

Wahid has had a long association with Mondelez International, starting back from 2015 where he became part of the organization and have overlooked responsibilities across the Middle East, North Africa and Pakistan (MENAP) markets.

He also served as the strategy lead for MENAP at Mondelez steering the company through the challenging times of Covid-19. “It is an honor to take on this exciting new role, especially at a time when there are growing opportunities and promising business avenues for Pakistan,” said Wahid over his appointed as the new MD. He added that he would make the most of his knowledge and experience to accelerate the company’s growth and would also focus on team development. Sami has his origins in Pakistan where he earned an MBA in marketing and bachelors from the Institute of Business Management (IoBM).