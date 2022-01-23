Islamabad to have ‘Pakistan Movement Park’

Islamabad : The federal capital will have a unique recreational and informative ‘Pakistan Movement Park’ in heart of the metropolitan in the next few months.
The Capital Development Authority (CDA) which already has embarked upon the project which along providing recreational activity, is also aimed at apprising the young generation of freedom movement and sacrifices rendered for the great cause.
An official of CDA said that after completing the civil work, the development authority has now given advertisements in newspapers to secure services of artists, painters and calligrapher to give a different touch to the unique ‘Pakistan Movement Park’.
The renowned in their fields would be hired for creation of walk through museum which would be main feature of the park being developed in sector H-8 along the Islamabad Expressway. It would be accessible for residents of both Islamabad and Rawalpindi.
The park will have 2D and 3D walls for pictorial depiction of biggest migration of the human history with creation of Pakistan in 1947. “This park will truly add to information of the young generation about Pakistan’s history and it will be the unique recreational facility in the country,” the CDA official said.
