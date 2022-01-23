Police twitter account restored

LAHORE : Punjab police official account @OfficialDPRPP) has been restored on twitter.

A spokesperson for Punjab police said the official account of Punjab Police on social media (OfficialDPRPP) was hacked on Friday which has been restored within 24 hours with the help of Punjab police social media team and other experts.

He said as per the instructions of Punjab IG, the service of citizens would continue on social media. Citizens should send information regarding their complaints and other issues to the police on twitter and action would be taken on them without any delay.

It is noteworthy that the official account of Punjab police on twitter has been officially verified and Blue Ticked by the twitter administration and it is ahead of the police forces of all the provinces with 946,000 followers and hundreds of new users are getting connected with the Punjab police on twitter.