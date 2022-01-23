Police twitter account restored

LAHORE : Punjab police official account @OfficialDPRPP) has been restored on twitter.
A spokesperson for Punjab police said the official account of Punjab Police on social media (OfficialDPRPP) was hacked on Friday which has been restored within 24 hours with the help of Punjab police social media team and other experts.
He said as per the instructions of Punjab IG, the service of citizens would continue on social media. Citizens should send information regarding their complaints and other issues to the police on twitter and action would be taken on them without any delay.
It is noteworthy that the official account of Punjab police on twitter has been officially verified and Blue Ticked by the twitter administration and it is ahead of the police forces of all the provinces with 946,000 followers and hundreds of new users are getting connected with the Punjab police on twitter.
LAHORE : Women at a consultation on their political participation have demanded an increase in seats of women in Local...
Islamabad : The district administration along with related departments is working according to the guidelines provided...
LAHORE : Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education Lahore has announced the result of Intermediate Special...
Islamabad : Islamabad Traffic Police taking strict action against vehicles over wrong parking for smooth flow of...
LAHORE : Punjab University has awarded PhD degrees to three of its scholars on Saturday.According to details, Hafiz M...
LAHORE : Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information and Tourism Haasan Khawar on Saturday visited the...
Comments