‘Indian atrocities in Kashmir getting global attention’

Islamabad: The human rights conditions in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) are gradually attracting significant international attention, said Irshad Mahmood, Director-General, Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Cell (JKLC), Government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.
Mr Irshad was addressing a roundtable on ‘Rising state repression in IIOJK’ organised by Institute of Strategic Studies (ISS) in collaboration with JKLC here Thursday.
Referring to the report by an international law firm Stoke White and other reports by human rights groups, Mr Irshad said that Amit Shah and Ajeet Doval are key architects of present Indian Kashmir policy that completely relies on excessive use of power and repression to achieve political goals. He observed that by arresting noted Kashmiri journalists and human rights activists, India is clearly signaling that there is no space for any sort of activism.
Senator Zarqa Suharwardi said that the international community is very much aware of the situation in Kashmir but that is not enough. She said that under draconian laws that India has imposed in Kashmir, young boys are picked up from their homes and taken to far flung areas without informing their parents and family members. The same is being done with the bodies of shaheeds which are forcefully taken away from families.
