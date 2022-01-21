Death in Huthi attack: UAE govt’s sympathetic gesture widely hailed

ISLAMABAD: The gesture shown by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government for expression of condolences on the death of Pakistani national and solidarity with injuring two others as the result of Houthi’s attack in Abu Dhabi early this week, being widely hailed.

The UAE Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nayhan, visited Pakistan pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai where he was received by Pakistan Ambassador Afzaal Mahmood. The distinguished minister conveyed condolences on the sad demise of a Pakistani national in the terror attack. He assured the ambassador of every possible support in repatriation of the dead body and treatment of the two Pakistanis injured.

Warmly welcoming the minister Ambassador Mahmood conveyed deepest condolences and expressed solidarity from the government and the people of Pakistan with the leadership and people of the UAE.

He strongly condemned cowardly attack by the Houthis against civilians. The ambassador thanked the government of UAE for its sympathy for the family of Pakistani national who was victim of the attack and support to the injured. The leadership of the two countries have also spoken with each other regarding the gory incident.