Qalandars, Zalmi make replacements in their PSL squads

KARACHI: Lahore Qalandars and former champions Peshawar Zalmi have made a replacement each in their HBL Pakistan Super League season 7 squads.
Lahore Qalandars have signed up Durham-born 23-year old fast bowler Matthew Potts as a partial replacement for batsman Harry Brook for the first three matches because of the latter’s international commitment.
Peshawar Zalmi have brought in left-arm orthodox Arish Ali Khan for pacer Mohammad Amir Khan, who has been ruled out of the tournament due to injury.
The both replacements have been approved by the HBL PSL 7 Event Technical Committee, which is chaired by the PCB Director International Cricket Operations Zakir Khan and includes Director High Performance, Nadeem Khan and Sameer Khosa.
The seventh edition of the HBL PSL will be played from January 27 to February 27.
KARACHI: Japan-based two-time Olympian judoka Shah Hussain Shah has said that results in the Commonwealth Games and...
KARACHI: A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between Pakistan’s first smart housing project “TopCity1” and...
NEW DELHI: Indian former doubles world number one Sania Mirza said Wednesday she will retire from tennis at the end of...
Lahore: Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain underwent the test at the International Cricket Council’s accredited...
LAHORE: The International Cricket Council on Wednesday unveiled its T20I team of the year with three players from...
KARACHI: As many as 83 foreign players are participating in the ITF Pakistan International Juniors Tennis...
Comments