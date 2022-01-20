Qalandars, Zalmi make replacements in their PSL squads

KARACHI: Lahore Qalandars and former champions Peshawar Zalmi have made a replacement each in their HBL Pakistan Super League season 7 squads.

Lahore Qalandars have signed up Durham-born 23-year old fast bowler Matthew Potts as a partial replacement for batsman Harry Brook for the first three matches because of the latter’s international commitment.

Peshawar Zalmi have brought in left-arm orthodox Arish Ali Khan for pacer Mohammad Amir Khan, who has been ruled out of the tournament due to injury.

The both replacements have been approved by the HBL PSL 7 Event Technical Committee, which is chaired by the PCB Director International Cricket Operations Zakir Khan and includes Director High Performance, Nadeem Khan and Sameer Khosa.

The seventh edition of the HBL PSL will be played from January 27 to February 27.