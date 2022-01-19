IHC reinstates Banuri as HEC chairman

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday issued orders to reinstate Dr Tariq Banuri as the chairman of the Higher Education Commission (HEC), Geo News reported.
A bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Umar Farooq issued the verdict of reinstating Dr Banuri to his former position, the report said. In a short order, authored by Justice Aamer Farooq, the IHC had stated that the notifications, dated 26/03/2021 and 05/04/2021, were issued without lawful authority and contrary to the amended provisions of the HEC Ordinance, 2002. “Respondent No. 6 Dr Tariq Javed Banuri, therefore, stands restored as the Chairman of the Higher Education Commission,” the order said.
