Shehbaz’s attempts for deal to fail again: Gill

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill Monday said leader of the opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif was making efforts for a secret deal.
However, they would fail this time just like in the past when they had attempted to escape from Lahore on a Qatar Airways flight, he tweeted. Gill said the Sharif family had made a secret deal in 2000 and people remained unaware of it for a long time.
KARACHI: Renowned educationist and writer Dr Ismail Saad passed away at his home in Karachi early Monday morning after...
LONDON: The British national shot dead after taking four people hostage inside a Texas synagogue was radicalised...
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Monday decided to issue a show-cause notice to one of its members of the...
ISLAMABAD: The Beijing Winter Olympic Games will be “very successful” and Pakistan will participate in the...
It was in line with the golden principles of Riasat-i-Madina that in November last, Prime Minister Imran Khan...
LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Sirajul Haq has rejected the Sindh Local Government Act and called for consensus of all...
Comments