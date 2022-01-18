Shehbaz’s attempts for deal to fail again: Gill

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill Monday said leader of the opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif was making efforts for a secret deal.

However, they would fail this time just like in the past when they had attempted to escape from Lahore on a Qatar Airways flight, he tweeted. Gill said the Sharif family had made a secret deal in 2000 and people remained unaware of it for a long time.