Shortage of gas forces consumers to revert to costly alternate fuel

Rawalpindi: It seems that we are living in the stone age because the majority of residents are wandering here and there in search of expensive LPG dry woods, coal, kerosene oil, and different kinds of old-style stoves. One-kilogram LPG was selling at Rs240-Rs260, coal at Rs110, dry woods at Rs850 for 40-kilograms, and kero­sene oil at Rs250 per litre here on Sunday.

Different kinds of old-style stoves are also selling at skyrocketing prices from Rs2,000 to Rs5,000. The residents have stopped buying gas-sucking compressors because natural gas has vanished from all areas in freezing temperature, thanks to the PTI government for another ‘relief’.

Although Prime Minister Imran Khan had warned the public of a looming gas crisis in the country, the Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Company (SNGPL) had assured supply of gas for domestic consumers thrice a day ahead mealtimes. But all these promises have proved to be hollow because there is no gas all around.

The majority of ‘tandoors’ are selling a ‘roti’ at Rs15 and ‘naan’ at Rs20 because of the absence of natural gas. The naanbais presenting excuse that they were using expensive LPG, therefore, selling ‘roti’ and ‘naan’ at higher prices. The residents of city and cantonment board areas including Adiala Road, Defence Road, Gulistan Colony, Morgah, Jhand Chichia, Misriyal, Chakra, Chur, Nadeem Colony, Raheemabad, Dhamiyal, Shah Faisal Colony, Afshan Colony, Jan Colony, Tench Bhatta, Satellite Town, Sadiqabad, Muslim Town, Pirwadhai, Bangash Colony, British Homes, Tehmasapabad, Gulshanabad, Scheme-III, Dhoke Munshi, Soan, Mareer Hasan, Arya Mohallah, Asghar Mall, Bagh Sardaran, Banni, Waris Khan, Pindora, Lalkurti, Chungi No22 and several other localities are wandering here and there in search of sources of fuel due to absence of natural gas.

The key post officials from SNGPL on condition of anonymity said that there is no gas for supplying for domestic use. Every day we are facing rough language, harsh attitudes, and protests from the public but the government is in a deep slumber. “The SNGPL is trying to provide full pressure gas to the public but in vain,” the officials claimed.

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) Senior General Manager (Rawalpindi Region) Mukhtar Shah told ‘The News’ that we are trying to provide full pressure gas in all areas. We are taking action against illegal compressors on daily basis to provide natural gas equally,” he said.