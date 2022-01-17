Karachi Kings start preparation for PSL VII

KARACHI: Former champions Karachi Kings have started their preparation for the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) which will begin here at the National Stadium from January 27.

According to sources, Sahibzada Farhan, Imad Wasim, Rohail Nazir, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Amir, Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Talha and Mohammad Imran have already started their training here at the NBP Sports Complex.

Sources said that skipper Babar Azam will soon join the squad. Babar has replaced Imad Wasim as Kings skipper.

Fast bowler Umaid Asif, who was scheduled to arrive here on Sunday, will join the camp on Monday (today).

Sources said that foreign coaches Peter Moores and Dougie Brown were expected to arrive in the city Sunday night.

Kings will face holders Multan Sultans in the PSL opener on January 27. Kings president Wasim Akram was also present during the camp on Sunday. Kings’ spokesman said that the training camp will be held from 1pm to 4pm daily till the official check-in.

Sources in the Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi told this correspondent that all their local and foreign players will assemble here on January 20, the day on which all participants of the country’s marquee league will enter a three-day quarantine. “We will schedule our training sessions after the quarantine,” a Gladiators source said.