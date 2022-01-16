CEC writes letter to PM on issue of EVMs, I-voting

ISLAMABAD: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) has requested the Prime Minister through a letter for extending cooperation on the matters of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and I-Voting.
In a letter written by CEC to PM on Saturday it has been said place and building be provided for setting up project management unit. Election commission is taking steps for use of technology in electoral process.
CEC also sent proposals in respect of 4 different buildings. Guest room of Pakistan Academy of Sciences can be used for setting up unit. There is a proposal for providing PCISR guest house to election commission.
It has been further said in the letter vacant floor of Ministry of Science and Technology can be provided to Election Commission. One among Sir Syed Memorial society buildings be provided.
It was further stated in the letter that the recruitment of IT professionals is in last phase for establishment of unit. IT teams will work for use technology in EVMs voting and electoral process.
KARACHI: The Director General Federal Investigation Agency warned the banks not to make transactions using virtual...
KARACHI: Opposition parties in the Sindh Assembly on Saturday protested against the recently passed Local Government...
KARACHI: Both the major parties are expected to have a tough neck and neck contest in case of early elections with 29...
ISLAMABAD: Owing to the crude oil touching the fresh seven-year high in international market, Pakistan also increased...
Speaking to Geo News, officials of the Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination said cases of...
Pakistan Democratic Movement chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Saturday said that games were played with Kashmir as...
Comments