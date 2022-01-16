CEC writes letter to PM on issue of EVMs, I-voting

ISLAMABAD: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) has requested the Prime Minister through a letter for extending cooperation on the matters of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and I-Voting.

In a letter written by CEC to PM on Saturday it has been said place and building be provided for setting up project management unit. Election commission is taking steps for use of technology in electoral process.

CEC also sent proposals in respect of 4 different buildings. Guest room of Pakistan Academy of Sciences can be used for setting up unit. There is a proposal for providing PCISR guest house to election commission.

It has been further said in the letter vacant floor of Ministry of Science and Technology can be provided to Election Commission. One among Sir Syed Memorial society buildings be provided.

It was further stated in the letter that the recruitment of IT professionals is in last phase for establishment of unit. IT teams will work for use technology in EVMs voting and electoral process.