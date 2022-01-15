Wahaj-Maya duo featuring in Geo drama serial ‘Jo Bichar Gaye’

KARACHI: Pakistan drama industry's two famous actors Wahaj Ali and Maya Ali are featuring together for the first time in Geo TV's drama serial "Jo Bichar Gaye".

Based on the historical facts about fall of Dhaka, the drama serial is being aired on Geo TV on every Sunday 8pm. Wahaj Ali said: “It is an honor for me to be a part of the serial,” adding that the pre and post production of the play was tremendous. “I never thought to be a part of this project with my favorite actress,” said Wahaj.

Playwright Ali Moin has carved the story so beautifully that everyone seems to like it. On the other hand, Haisam Hussain added colour through brilliant direction. The story is derived from Col. Z. I. Farrukh's novel "Bichar Gaye".

Other protagonists in the play included Aurangzeb Mirza, Nadia Jamil, Adnan Jaffer, Sajid Shah, Rana Majeed, Umar Dar, Ahmed Abbas, Usman Zia, Shirin Zahid, Umar Cheema, Fahad Hashmi, Zaheer Taj and Fazal Hussain.