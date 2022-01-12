NAB Lahore made 248 convictions in last four years

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore during the last four years recovered Rs2880.068249m, 4435814 Kuwaiti dinars under section 10(a) of the NAO-1999 and Rs 12145.682055m under section 25(b) of the NAO-1999 from October 10, 2017 to Dec 31, 2021.

The NAB Lahore’s vigorous prosecution convicted 248 accused under section 10 of NAO-1999 and under 25(b) of the NAO-1999 and out of 248 convictions, 63 accused were convicted under section 10 of NAO-1999 whereas 185 convictions made under 25(b) of the NAO-1999.

Chairman NAB Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal chaired a meeting to review the performance of NAB-Lahore, especially the convictions under Section 10 and Section 25 (b) of National Accountability Ordinance (NAO) 1999 from Oct 10, 2017 to Dec 31, 2021 at NAB Headquarters. Zahir Shah, Deputy Chairman NAB, Syed Asghar Haider, Prosecutor General Accountability (PGA), DG Operations and other senior officers of NAB attended the meeting whereas Jamil Ahmad, DG NAB Lahore participated via video link.

During the meeting, Chairman NAB Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal said the excellent performance of Lahore has contributed well to the overall performance of NAB. He appreciated the performance of NAB officers/officials under the supervision of Jamil Ahmad, DG NAB Lahore and hoped that it will continue performing its functions with the same zeal and commitment. He said the logical conclusion of mega corruption white-collar crime cases is the top-most priority of NAB.