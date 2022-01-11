SHC CJ takes notice of suicide by MBBS student

KARACHI: The Chief Justice Sindh High Court Justice Ahmed Ali M Sheikh issued notices on Monday to Deputy Inspector General Hyderabad and Senior Superintendent of Police Dadu to submit progress report pertaining to suicide incident of Asmat Jameel, a medical student.

In this regard, the SHC’s registrar sent a notice to the concerned police officers. They were directed to appear before the SHC CJ along with progress report on January 13. It is pertinent to mention that Asmat Jameel, an MBBS student at the Peoples Medical College, Nawabshah, had committed suicide at her home in Dadu over alleged harassment by Shaman, whose name was mentioned in the suicide note left by the student. The suicide note reads, “Baba Saen you helped me somuch but I cannot sustain more blackmailing of Shaman and committing suicide, Plz forgive me over my step.” The girl’s father had alleged that the accused Shaman blackmailed his daughter and received money from her multiple times over a fake marriage contract document (Nikahnama). Besides, he was also threatening to kill her for failing to arrange more money.