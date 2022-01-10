 
Monday January 10, 2022
World

West African states agree new sanctions on Mali

By AFP
January 10, 2022

Accra: A gathering of West African states agreed to impose "very harsh" sanctions on Mali, a delegate said on Sunday, after the country’s military rulers delayed a return to civilian government. The leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) agreed measures comparable to those taken after an August 2020 putsch, which included the closure of borders with Mali, the senior official said on condition of anonymity.

