West African states agree new sanctions on Mali

Accra: A gathering of West African states agreed to impose "very harsh" sanctions on Mali, a delegate said on Sunday, after the country’s military rulers delayed a return to civilian government. The leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) agreed measures comparable to those taken after an August 2020 putsch, which included the closure of borders with Mali, the senior official said on condition of anonymity.
Riyadh: Authorities in Saudi Arabia were investigating on Sunday after a samba performance by dancers some considered...
Johannesburg: At least six people, including a diver, have been killed in flash flooding from torrential rains in...
Rio de Janeiro: Rescuers searched on Sunday for two people still missing as the death toll rose to eight from a cliff...
Washington: The United Nations found thousands of weapons recently seized in the Arabian Sea likely came from a single...
Nairobi: Aid agencies have suspended their work in an area of Ethiopia’s Tigray region after a deadly air strike on...
Brussels: Several thousand protesters marched in Brussels on Sunday to oppose anti-coronavirus regulations, as...
Comments