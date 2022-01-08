Greece to expel Turkish-Armenian writer

ATHENS: A Greek court has ordered the release of a Turkish-Armenian writer, on condition that he leaves the country within two weeks, the Armenian embassy in Athens said on Friday.

Sevan Nisanyan, a 65-year-old linguist and blogger, had been living under a temporary permit in Greece since fleeing a Turkish prison in 2017. He was detained on the island of Samos on December 30, 2021, after Greek authorities refused to renew his residence permit, his wife Ira Tzourou reported on Facebook and Twitter.