Greece to expel Turkish-Armenian writer

ATHENS: A Greek court has ordered the release of a Turkish-Armenian writer, on condition that he leaves the country within two weeks, the Armenian embassy in Athens said on Friday.
Sevan Nisanyan, a 65-year-old linguist and blogger, had been living under a temporary permit in Greece since fleeing a Turkish prison in 2017. He was detained on the island of Samos on December 30, 2021, after Greek authorities refused to renew his residence permit, his wife Ira Tzourou reported on Facebook and Twitter.
FRANKFURT: A Berlin court on Friday found a former teacher guilty for murdering a man as part of a cannibal fantasy...
MANILA: Nine people have died and hundreds have fallen ill with diarrhoea in areas of the Philippines wrecked by a...
OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israeli security sources claimed on Friday that drones captured after being flown across the...
WARSAW: Poland’s powerful ruling party leader admitted that the country bought Israeli spyware but dismissed claims...
DUBAI: Employees and schoolchildren juggled work and studies with weekly prayers on the first ever working on Friday...
TOKYO: Japan moved ahead with an expansion of support to US troops as the allies held top-level talks on Friday over...
Comments