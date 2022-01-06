Three varsities sign MoU for education, research

PESHAWAR: Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar, Adal Medical University, Somalia and Azad Jammu and Kashmir Medical College, Muzaffarabad signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the promotion of bilateral educational and research activities in the fields of medical, dental, nursing and allied health sciences and exchange of students.

KMU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zia ul Haq, Adal Medical University representative Dr Anmol Asghar and Prof Dr Mulazam Hussain, principal of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Medical College (AJKMC), signed the MoU, while KMU Registrar Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Gandapur, Prof Dr Abid Hussain from AJKMC Muzaffarabad, Dr Haider Darin, dean Allied Health Sciences KMU, Dr Saima Afaq, director IPH&SS, Dr Brekhna Jamil, director IHPE&R, and Dr Muhammad Jaseem, director IPMS, were also present on the occasion.

A press release said that the signing of the MoU was aimed at promoting bilateral relations between the three medical education institutions at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels in medicine, dentistry, physiotherapy, nursing, allied sciences, public health, and health profession education to benefit from one another’s experiences in the fields.

Meanwhile, KMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Ziaul Haq, while addressing the signing ceremony, said that it was an honor for the KMU that they would start joint educational and research programmes with AJKMC, Muzaffarabad and Adal University, Somalia. He said the signing of the MoU between the three prestigious medical institutions was a sign of confidence in the KMU.

He said the KMU had started a comprehensive series of education and research in various fields related to health in a short span of time.

He said that the doors of KMU are open for national as well as international organizations and it is hoped that these bilateral contacts will give us an opportunity not only to learn from each other’s experiences but it will also open up new avenues for strengthening existing ties between two Islamic countries and bringing them closer together in the near future.