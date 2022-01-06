Supernet wins optical fiber project

KARACHI: Supernet Limited secured a telecommunications infrastructure development project worth over Rs150 million from a Pakistani mobile network operator to supply optical fiber and associated equipment and its deployment in different areas of Punjab, a statement said on Wednesday.

The total length of different segments constituting the project is approximately 140 kilometres. “We are excited to play our part in the expansion of telecommunications infrastructure in Pakistan and supporting the proliferation of communications and digital services by mobile network operators in the country,” said Ali Akhtar, head of business unit-telecoms and defense at Supernet.

He added that the optical fiber business line was a relatively ‘new endeavour’ for the telecommunication provider and the 1,000 kilometres mark was a testament to their capabilities and the springboard for further growth in the segment. The service provider has reached a significant milestone of 1,000 kilometres of optical fiber supply and deployment projects awarded by mobile network operators in the country.