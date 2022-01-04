Aqeel wins title to strengthen status as Pakistan No 1

ISLAMABAD: Aqeel Khan has strengthened his status as No 1 men’s singles player with yet another win as he annexed the 7th Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan National Ranking Tennis title at the PTF Complex courts on Monday.

Aqeel outplayed Mohammad Abid 6-2, 6-3 in an emphatic way in front of a large crowd. Throughout the final, Aqeel looked a better opponent, managing his shots well and hitting winners regularly.

Aqeel was dominant with the baseline games, hitting down the line winners and making his opponent struggle to adjust. Aqeel broke his opponent’s serve twice in the first set and looked in the same flow in the second where he broke Abid’s serve once to take the title.

A loss in the event could have threatened Aqeel’s No 1 ranking but victory here puts him clear from Muzammil Murtaza and Mohammad Shoaib on the top of domestic ranking. “I just played my normal game. My shots were hitting the right target as I never had any difficulty in finishing off the rally,” Aqeel said.

The ageing player, however, said there was a crucial stage in the final. “When I was 15-40 down in the third game of the first set, Abid had his chances. However, I recovered well to take the game to continue my ascendency,” he said.