Our oceans are in trouble and this holiday sea/sun is not a time to be shellfish about how we respond. Abalone you might say but I still believe giving beach receiving. It’s time to give back to the ocean. Too often when I talk to marine scientists and look into their faces I sea otter despair. But surrender is not an option we can float. Better we tuna into the problems we face and wrasse the alarm. I’d argue, herring no objections, that we find a new porpoise for the coming New Year, to protect and restore the blue in our red white and blue.

And speaking of blue, whale all have to work together as we dive into the major ocean threats we face, salmon possible or almost impossible to deal with such as warming, rising, acidifying seas, industrial overfishing, dying reefs, oil, chemical, plastic and nutrient pollution and I could gull on. There are problems we sea lion all around us from melting polar ice to risky deep-sea mining that are not ferry easy to fix and, without strong action, are shore to get worse. Just don’t frigate that you are also the saltwater solution.

By acting both individually and schooling together at scale we can kelp bring about a wave of change, oar so I believe. First, harboring no illusions, yawl have to mako deep commitment and take tidal to the change within you, than coral your friends and ask them to also channel that change whether by joining a local activist group or just donating a few clams to surf the cause. You whale find that getting activated, along with changing society, can also kelp to eel a troubled or floundering sole. Our solutions after all are boat individual and collective.

In 2002 my organization helped launch the Seaweed (marine grassroots) revolution that has outlasted other movements such as Octopi Wall Street. It has included summits and lobbies to seal good deals, global awards, books, marches, podcasts and morey. We’ve worked closely with many ocean sectors, allies and piers often meeting individuals in beachfront restaurants sand bars. Thus our blue movement remains fresh and nudibranch out in unique quays – reef worked on blue solutions including fully protecting 30 percent of the Ocean by 2030, greening ports and shipping (that one tugs at mariners hearts) and alwives giving more sei to frontline communities at risk, both human and wild.

And despite all the baiting we catch from Big Oil and otter anemones of biodiversity who sand dollars to corrupt politicians who will crab all they can as they threaten to krill our shark enhanced (and plastic infested) public seas, we still send them only our best fishes. We know they are just shad examples of our species and, whatever the coast may be, our tern whelk come.

In the New Year, we must rays awareness, seas the moment and sand together for cod and country and from sea to shining sea. We presently ship port Congress’s endangered Build Back Better legislation because it includes many ocean and climate provisions that could prove a useful shark to the system. Meanwhile our spirits will remain buoyed in the knowledge that in protecting the Ocean we come from a place of deep blue love not anchor. Remember, the Ocean is Rising, but so are We!

Excerpted: ‘Finding Porpoise in Ocean Protection Is No Joke’

Courtesy: Commondreams.org