KMC allocated Rs1.5bn for construction and repair of roads, says Wahab

Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab on Tuesday announced that Rs1.5 billion had been allocated to the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) for the construction and repair of roads in the city.
He said the construction work had already begun in the city, adding that Karachi was changing and it seemed to have improved to some extent.
"We will change Karachi. For construction and repair of roads, the city has been divided into three parts," Wahab, who is also the Sindh government spokesperson, said while talking to media after inaugurating Aqsa Park and Dr AQ Khan Park in Korangi’s Model Colony.
He said he was even visiting areas where the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) did not have a vote bank. “We do not have a single MPA in District Korangi but we are continuing development work as per the party's vision." The administrator said the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board had been three months to complete the cleanliness work in Korangi.
The Sindh chief minister had approved a development plan under which the road from Sharae Faisal to Kala Board and different goths would be constructed, Wahab added.
He said they had rebuilt Aqsa Park with their own resources so the citizens could enjoy in the park, adding they were trying to provide good environment to Karachiites. "In the past, the authorities had cried for powers but did not intend to work. We do not have a single MPA in Korangi but we are still working for citizens without any discrimination," he said.
