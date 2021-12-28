110 terrorists killed, 599 held in KP this year

PESHAWAR: As many as 110 terrorists were killed and 599 were arrested by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police during the year 2021, the provincial police chief said on Monday.

"Apart from killing 110 terrorists, the Counter-Terrorism Department managed to arrest 599 others. They included a number of most wanted people who were carrying millions of rupees as head money," Inspector General of Police Moazzam Jah Ansari told reporters while unveiling the one year performance report of the force.

The IGP said there was a significant decrease recorded in cases of terrorism as well as other crimes in KP during 2021 as compared to the past years. The police chief said the CTD during the actions this year recovered 2,397 kilograms of explosives, 206 hand grenades, five suicide jackets, 31076 detonators and seven RPG rockets.

"In actions against terrorists and criminals, the KP Police lost 48 officers and jawans while 44 others were wounded during the last one year," said IGP Ansari who was flanked by a number of Ad IGPs, DIGs and other senior officers.

He paid tributes to all the martyred and injured policemen. The police chief said the dispute resolution councils resolved 2,885 cases during the year. Besides, the local police helped settle hundreds of other enmities.

"The police force in the merged districts was strengthened and provided with the latest weapons, gadgets, bulletproof vehicles and proper buildings and they were imparted training areas," said Moazzam Ansari.

The IGP said the incidents of car snatching dropped by 14 per cent, adding the Ababeel Squad was launched to effectively control the street crimes in Peshawar while Asan Insaf Marakaz were set up to facilitate those coming to the force for help.

He added that Rs 413 million have been spent on the welfare of the cops. The police chief said 1,020 cops were provided Rs 36.4 million for treatment of close family members, 4,635 awarded Rs 110 million for the education of their children, Rs 43 million given to cops for the marriage of daughters while Rs 26 million given to widows of the cops.

Also, Rs 271 million were extended to the families of the martyred policemen. He said 18,578 cops were imparted training during the last 12 months. The IGP said special operations were launched against mafias including the drug mafias and special Narcotics Eradication Teams were set up for the purpose that recovered 899 KG ice, 23083 KG hashish, 1111 KG heroin during the last one year.

Ansari said under the National Action Plan 19,220 search operations were carried out during which 1,11,057 suspects were rounded up and 24339 different kinds of weapons recovered. He said that 1,487 cases were lodged against 1,784 illegally residing Afghans.

The police chief said that special measures were taken for providing instant justice and relief to women, children, transgender people and minorities on a priority basis. He said 5,145 people were provided help after they approached the IGP helpline while 1,25,056 people were facilitated after they approached police assistance lines.