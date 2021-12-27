Pakistan Open in March next year

KARACHI: After a gap of three years, Pakistan Open squash is set to be held in Lahore from March 22-26 next year.

Professional Squash Association (PSA) has confirmed that a bronze category (offering prize money of $50,000) event will be held in Pakistan.

Punjab Squash Association is organising the event.

In the latest Aanual General Meeting of PSF, Mengal assured the senior vice president of the federation that they would host this event.

Pakistan Open with the prize money of $50,000 was organised in 2017 in Islamabad after a gap of almost 10 years.

In 2018, Jahangir Khan adopted this project and took it to Karachi where former world champion Karim from Egypt won it.

But after that edition the event hit a snag. It was supposed to be held in the first half of 2020 but failed to attract any sponsorship.

Jahangir in an interview with ‘The News’ admitted that it was hard for him to find a sponsor for Pakistan Open so he asked the PSF to organise it on their own.