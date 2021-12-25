Ericsson mulls investing in Pakistan

LAHORE: Telecom firm Ericsson has shown interest to enhance investment in Pakistan by deploying advanced networks as well as scaling up its nearshore center to create job opportunities for engineers in the country.
“Ericsson is committed to expansion and diversification to bring investment and the best technology to Pakistan in line with the vision of digital Pakistan.”
Ekow Nelson, head of global customer unit at Ericsson Middle East & Africa, said this in a meeting with IT and telecom ministry of Pakistan. The meeting held to discuss digitalisation, skill development, and training for engineers in the country.
"The successful meeting with the ministry is promising and we are looking forward to the future of technological advancement in the country."
Speaking on the occasion, federal minister for IT and telecom, Syed Amin ul Haque said 'strong' measures were underway for connectivity in urban and rural areas of the country. He was of the opinion that Pakistan is a mega-market of technology and there is great potential in the youth.
Meanwhile, secretary IT and telecom discussed regulatory and financial business models and policies for ease of conducting business. The member telecom briefed about the investment areas of technological advancement and the telecoms’ ecosystem in the country.
