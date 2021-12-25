Graduation ceremony to mark completion of NSC held at NDU

ISLAMABAD: The graduation ceremony for National Security Course 2022 was held at the National Defence University (NDU), Islamabad on Friday.

President Dr Arif Alvi was the chief guest of the event, while the federal ministers, senators, senior serving and retired military officers were also present. The graduation ceremony marked the culmination of ‘National Security Course’, which had commenced on August 16 and was attended by the participants from the civil services of Pakistan and the members of the armed forces.

The main focus of this course was to enable the members to comprehend the interplay of all elements of the national power in the construct of ‘Comprehensive National Security’. President Alvi, while addressing the graduates, congratulated them on their achievements. He said that equipped with the requisite skills to handle intricate and complex professional matters concerning the national security, the graduates would do all what it takes to conceptualise the national response against the threats and challenges faced by the nation.

He also appreciated the contributions of the National Defence University in refining and defining the skills of the participants regarding the national security concepts and enabling the policymakers to acquire a better understanding of the issues concerning the national security of Pakistan.