FDE employees to hold protest in front of Parliament today

Islamabad ; The employees of the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) are all set to stage a protest demonstration and sit-in in front of the Parliament House on Thursday (today).
The teaching and non-teaching employees will reach the National Press Club from 423 educational institutions at 10 am and from where they would march towards the Parliament House. There will be no classes in schools and colleges of FDE on Thursday as announced by managements of these institutions in the light of decision taken by the Federal Government Education Joint Action Committee (FGEJAC).
The National Assembly and the Senate are currently in session but there would be no proceedings of two houses on Thursday (today). The two houses will now meet on Friday morning.
The employees of FDE have been under protest for the last over three weeks against clause 166 of the Islamabad Capital Territory Local Government Ordinance, 2021 which placed FDE and its institutions under the Municipal Corporation of Islamabad.
Islamabad The humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan has become an imminent threat to the country and it is one of the...
Islamabad A painting, tableau and speech competition held at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts to celebrate...
Islamabad Pakistan Academy of Letters will organise ‘Quaid-i- Azam National seminar’ on December 24. Eminent...
Islamabad : Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib onWednesday said the youth needed a...
Rawalpindi : Private schools are playing a pivotal role in the education of children, said President of Rawalpindi...
Islamabad : The third Commission Meeting of the National Commission on the Rights of Child convened on Wednesday at...
Comments