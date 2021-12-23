No date finalised for LG polls in Punjab: Basharat

LAHORE: Law Minister Raja Basharat on Wednesday said that no date had been finalised so far for Local Government (LG) elections in Punjab. Decision in this regard would be taken after consultation with the Election Commission of Pakistan, said the law minister while talking to the media outside the Punjab Assembly.

Replying a question on Maryam Nawaz's comments suggesting PTI leaders to wear helmets, the minister said being political people, ‘we know what to do in politics.’ Raja Basharat said there was inflation but the Punjab government was taking steps to control it.

Later in Punjab Assembly session answering questions related to the Food Department, the minister said the minimum price of sugarcane in the province was determined in consultation with the Punjab Sugarcane Control Board. He said Rs1.5 per 40 kgs of sugar cess was collected each from landlords and mill owners from sugar mills which from August 2018 to July 2021 received more than Rs 4.54 billion. The law minister said that sugar cess was spent on construction and repair of broken roads in the respective area.