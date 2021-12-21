In the world of box-office, as the cliche goes ‘nothing succeeds like success.’ Columbia Pictures-Marvel Studios production and Sony Pictures release, ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ returned with full blast worldwide on December 17. Directed by Jon Watts, Tom Holland and Zendaya play the leads. It has done remarkably well at the world box-office

It picks up the space from the previous two series. With brilliant special effects and production design, it offers the youth what they want after long Covid Drought - entertainment with full action for a couple of hours. And apart from super hero Tom Holland, there are a couple of villains but they are basically good men gone wrong. Tom Holland carries plenty of grey shades (making mistakes and correcting them). He is supported here by his girlfriend Zendaya. Full of trendy computerised special effects it includes numerous fights and chases with finale taking place on Statue of Liberty in New York in a redemption act. The plot is based on Marvel Comics series. Without being a spoiler and revealing plot details, ‘The Spider-Man’, for the first time, opens up with his hidden identity. It is a well-blended combination of pop culture and youth entertainment, recycling the both. This formula has worked bringing in huge profits, close to two hundred million dollars in the first three days (‘Ghostbusters’, ‘Khel khel Mein’ and ‘Kahey Dil Jidhar’ can surely look at it with tons of envy and greed). It happens to be the first post-Covid title to cross that collection. Apart from its computerised gadgetry, its emotions and humour are in plenty at play here played for youth and played by the young leads.

— aijazzgul@gmail.com