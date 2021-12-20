Piyala Lake at Indus being developed for tourists

MULTAN: The Punjab government will develop Piyala Lake at Indus River near Ghazi Ghat.
This was stated by Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab DG Khan Deputy Manager Sheikh Ejaz while talking to the agency here. He said that Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had deputed a special team, comprising tourism experts, archeologists and officials of TDCP, to conduct a survey and prepare a feasibility report for developing the lake as the best recreational site for local citizens. Boating area, walking track, gazebo and some other facilities would be added at Piyala Lake, Sheikh Ejaz added.
The lake has some unique features as its water turns blue in winter season and green in summer season. The additional facilities at the lake would also help in attracting tourists from across the region. Sheikh Ejaz also hinted that the lake was also a popular abode of migratory birds. The feasibility report will be submitted to Chief Minister Usman Buzdar while Assistant Commissioner Naveel Ahmed will supervise the development work at the site. However, he would be assisted by Saifullah (tourism expert), Saqib (Architect) and TDCP officer Ishar Iqbal and Asim Raza.
