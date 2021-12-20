Before Imran Khan had made his earliest forays into politics, he seemed to be clear about the importance of institutions in nation-building. However, after coming to power in 2018, he has practically fought every institution that has dared to oppose him.
The latest example is the advisory which the regional election commission of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa sent him. He was advised not to travel to Peshawar to inaugurate the Naya Pakistan Card programme, as such an activity would be a violation of the code of conduct for the upcoming local bodies elections in the province. He, however, went to Peshawar anyway. If the prime minister of the country is not prepared to abide by rules, how are other politicians expected to do so?
Akbar Jan Marwat
Islamabad
